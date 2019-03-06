Report: MLB nearing deal to expand rosters to 26 in 2020 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Major League Baseball reportedly is nearing a deal with the players' union to expand active rosters to 26 in 2020.

According to the Associated Press, this agreement would be part of a deal that includes a commitment to discuss larger economic issues after Opening Day.

Per AP:

"As part of the deal, the active limit from Sept. 1 to the end of the season would be lowered from 40 to 28 beginning next year, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been finalized.

A limitation on September call-ups would end parades of relief pitchers that cause some games to stretch on.

There would be a maximum of 13 pitchers for most of the season and 14 from Sept. 1 on, the people said. The minimum roster size would increase from 24 to 25.

The new 26-player maximum also would apply to the postseason."

If agreed to, the deal would also:

1. Increase the regular injured list minimum for pitchers and the minimum option recall time for pitchers from 10 to 15 days.

2. Begin extra innings of the All-Star Game with a runner on second base.

3. Give MLB the right to shorten mid-inning breaks.

MLB's current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, 2021.

