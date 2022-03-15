Usually, the bargain shopping doesn’t begin until after the first week of free agency. The Steelers got a bargain on the first day.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the two-year contract ti be signed by Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has a base value of $14 million. While the specific structure will shed more light on the situation, this is a deal that puts Trubisky ahead of Mason Rudolph on the depth chart — but that hardly guarantees that Trubisky will be the starter.

He’s a bridge at best, a placeholder at worst. He could be supplanted by a draft pick, if the Steelers use a first-round selection on a quarterback.

Or maybe he’ll be the guy. The Bears went to the playoffs twice with Trubisky as a starter. Unless and until another franchise quarterback shows up, the Steelers could have done a lot worse than Trubisky. Without him, they may have been preparing to.

Report: Mitchell Trubisky’s two-year deal has a base value of $14 million originally appeared on Pro Football Talk