Report: Mitch Trubisky agreed to two-year, $5.25 million deal with Bills

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is headed back to Buffalo and now some more details have emerged about his contract.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Trubisky has agreed to a two-year deal worth $5.25 million with $2.7 million guaranteed in 2024. Trubisky's contract is worth a maximum of $8.45 million if he hits all of his incentives, which are tied to his playing time and wins.

Trubisky was Buffalo's backup in 2021, after four years with Chicago. He appeared in six games for the Bills — mainly in mop-up duty. He threw just eight passes, completing six of them for 43 yards with an interception.

Over the last two seasons with Pittsburgh, Trubisky compiled a 2-5 record as a starter. He completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,884 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 total games.