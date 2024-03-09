Report: Mitch Morse headed to Jacksonville after completing visit with Steelers

Free agent center Mitch Morse completed his visit with the Steelers on Friday night, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Bills released Morse on Wednesday.

The Steelers have a void to fill at center after releasing Mason Cole.

Morse joined the Bills in 2019, and he started all 87 regular-season and playoff games he played for the team.

He is headed to Jacksonville next, Fowler reports.

Luke Fortner started at center for the Jaguars the past two seasons.