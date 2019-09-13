Mitch Marner signs 6-year deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

It appears Mitch Marner is on the cusp of a new contract with the Maple Leafs. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Who ever said that only bad things happen on Friday the 13th?

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a six-year deal with an AAV of $10.893 million on Friday night.

The team confirmed the report on their official Twitter account a few hours later.

.@SportChek Player Alert: The @MapleLeafs have agreed to terms with Mitch Marner on a six-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $10.893 million.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/yzxdfPqzlU — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 14, 2019

The news comes less than 36 hours after general manager Kyle Dubas said the team’s front office would be keeping a tight lid on contract negotiations with the 22-year-old going forward. And — by all accounts — the approach was a successful one as fans and those involved won’t have to endure the same frustrations of last year’s William Nylander soap opera that finally concluded on Dec. 1.

With the new contract in place, Marner currently owes the third-highest AAV on the team behind Auston Matthews ($11.634 million) and John Tavares ($11 million), according to CapFriendly.

Marner is coming off a career-best campaign of 26 goals and 94 points in 82 regular season contests. His 68 assists placed him fourth in the NHL while his 94 points were 11th-best.

