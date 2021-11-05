Report: Missouri starting QB ruled out for Georgia game

The Missouri Tigers will be without starting quarterback Connor Bazelak on Nov. 6 against Georgia, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bazelak has played in all eight of Missouri’s games to start the season. He’s thrown 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. The sophomore quarterback has compiled 2,138 passing yards this season.

Bazelak suffered an injury against Vanderbilt that is forcing him out for Missouri’s trip to Athens, Georgia.

The (4-4) Missouri Tigers already faced a tall task against (8-0) Georgia’s elite defense. Now they will have to play with an inexperienced quarterback.

Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel broke the news of Bazelak’s status. Missouri will turn to Brady Cook and Tyler Macon in his absence.

Cook and Macon have combined to throw for only 98 passing yards this season on just nine attempts. Both players are former three-star recruits.

Sources: Missouri QB Connor Bazelak is out for Saturday’s game at No. 1 Georgia. Expect both Brady Cook and Tyler Macon to play for Missouri. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2021

More Football!