Report: Missouri S Joshuah Bledsoe thought meeting with Vikings went ‘especially well’

#Missouri SAF Joshuah Bledsoe thought he had a great meeting w/ every team at the Senior Bowl, but singled out the #Colts, #Texans & #Vikings as meetings that went especially well. Bledsoe will meet with the #Saints virtually soon. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 25, 2021

Missouri S Joshuah Bledsoe thought he had a great meeting with every team at the Senior Bowl, but he still singled out a few.

One of those teams was the Vikings. As reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Bledsoe thought his meetings with the Colts, Texans and Vikings went especially well.

Bledsoe had 41 total tackles, one interception and six pass breakups this past season. With the game on the line, Bledsoe broke up a pass on fourth-and-goal to give Missouri the win over LSU.

Minnesota is definitely a team that could use a quality safety from the 2021 NFL draft. Last season, Minnesota mostly relied on Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris. Smith is still under contract, but Harris is set to be a free agent. Harris’ value could be high and the Vikings may be lacking in 2021 salary cap space, so the team may have to replace a starter in the secondary.