Report: Mississippi State’s Taylor Housewright to join Oregon football coaching staff

Following the news of Joe Moorehead's promotion to Ducks offensive coordinator in January, the Oregon football program has added a new offensive quality control analyst to its staff.

According to a report from Football Scoop, one of Moorehead's former assistants from Mississippi State, Taylor Housewright, is joining him in Oregon. The Ducks have reportedly added Housewright as an offensive quality control assistant, the same position he previously held at Mississippi State. Oregon has not yet confirmed this report and the team's coaching staff page has not yet reflected his potential hire.

Housewright changed his Twitter profile over the weekend with a new Oregon avatar and added "Assistant Coach – University of Oregon," to his bio. His timeline is now flooded with green & yellow and Oregon retweets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prior to Housewright's role at Mississippi State, he held a role as offensive graduate assistant in Wyoming. In college, Housewright was a quarterback at Ashland University in Ohio from 2009-11. He spent several seasons with his alma mater before moving on to Wyoming, Mississippi State, and now Oregon.

Following his dismissal from Mississippi State in early January, Moorehead was hired as the new offensive coordinator for head coach Mario Cristobal. Moorehead is replacing Marcus Arroyo, who moved on from Oregon and accepted the head coaching job at UNLV in December.

Report: Mississippi States Taylor Housewright to join Oregon football coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest