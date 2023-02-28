REPORT: Minnesota Vikings expected to hire Colorado assistant Patrick Hill

All of a sudden, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has a spot to fill on his coaching staff.

Exactly one month after Patrick Hill was announced as the Buffaloes’ defensive tackles coach, it was reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz on Monday that the Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Hill as an assistant defensive line coach. Hill was previously a defensive analyst at LSU for the 2022 season.

Although he was only in Boulder for a short period, Hill made an impression on a few Colorado recruits, including four-star LB Kolaj Cobbins and 2024 blue-chip DL Brandon Davis-Swain.

Coach Prime now has less than three weeks to hire a new defensive tackles coach before the Buffaloes begin spring football in mid-March.

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Colorado defensive tackles coach Patrick Hill as an assistant defensive line coach, sources tell @on3sports. Before being hired by Deion Sanders at Colorado, Hill was an analyst at LSU. https://t.co/DlIXY67ten — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 27, 2023

