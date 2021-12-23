Report: Minnesota RB A.J. Rose Jr. picks Vikings over Jets

The Vikings faced the Bears on Monday, and the team needed a backup running back.

Minnesota still had Dalvin Cook as the primary back, but secondary back Alexander Mattison was in COVID-19 protocol. Rookie RB Kene Nwangwu stepped up in limited reps, going for 33 rushing yards on only three carries.

With Mattison activated off the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, it seemed like the team had plenty of depth at running back. The Vikings released A,J. Rose Jr. from the practice squad in the same week.

Then the team hit a snag. Minnesota had to place Cook on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Cook is unvaccinated, and he will miss the Week 16 matchup against the Rams.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Rose had some traveling this week. The running back flew out to New York in hopes of signing with the Jets practice squad. But when the Vikings had to put Cook in COVID-19 protocol, Rose flew back and signed with Minnesota instead.

Rose thrived for the team this preseason. He didn’t end up making the active roster, but the Vikings have a strong running back corps. If Rose can factor in on Sunday vs. Los Angeles, he could raise his stock in the process.