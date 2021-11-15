Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

The Steelers played without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday because of a positive COVID-19 test and they may be without a key defensive player for their Week 11 Sunday night game against the Chargers.

Kimberley Martin of ESPN reports that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has also tested positive for COVID-19. He will join Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 reserve list and remain there until he’s cleared all of the protocols associated with the list.

If vaccinated and asymptomatic, Fitzpatrick will be able to return in less than 10 days as long as he gets two negative test results 24 hours apart from one another. If that doesn’t happen or if Fitzpatrick is not vaccinated, he will have to miss at least 10 days before being cleared.

That timeline could also keep Roethlisberger out for another game. He tested positive on Saturday and will need the two negative tests in order to be cleared ahead of the matchup with the Chargers.

