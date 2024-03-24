Report: "Minimal traction" to allow challenges, reviews of penalties in final two minutes of halves

A proposal to allow for replay reviews of all penalties in the final two minutes of both halves of games looks unlikely to become part of the rules for the 2024 season.

The Colts made a proposal that would allow coaches to challenge and replay officials to initiate reviews of such calls at that point in games. Under current rules, no penalties are reviewable and coaches are not permitted to challenge any calls in the final two minutes of halves. Only replay officials can trigger reviews in those situations.

Stephen Holder of ESPN reports that there is "minimal traction" for the proposed changes to game operations.

Holder says the impetus for the Colts' proposal was their loss to the Browns during the 2023 season. A defensive holding call wiped out a Browns fumble that would have iced the game for the Colts and a pass interference call in the end zone set up Cleveland's game-winning touchdown. Colts owner Jim Irsay said the NFL told him that the calls were incorrect.

The NFL had a one-year trial of making pass interference calls reviewable, but there has been no appetite for other proposals to allow penalties to be reviewed in recent seasons. This report indicates nothing has changed on that front.