REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks preparing to start playoffs without Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks officially wrapped up the regular season on Sunday in a 113-88 loss to the Orlando Magic and were without their 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As first reported on X by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are preparing to also be without Giannis to start the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

The 2x MVP missed the last three games of the regular season after suffering a noncontact injury in a big win over the Boston Celtics back on April 9.

While the team will likely be starting the playoffs without him, Wojnarowski says they are hopeful the treatment on Antetokounmpo’s left calf strain will be enough for him to return to action later in the series.

The Bucks will face off with the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs with the tip-off of the first game scheduled for Sunday, April 21. The start time of that game has not yet been announced.

