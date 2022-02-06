Report: Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls have ‘offers on the table’ for Boston Celtics’ Dennis Schroder

It is starting to look like there is a healthy market for the services for Boston Celtics veteran reserve point guard Dennis Schroder after all, with new rumbles suggesting that the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls may be the teams to watch regarding retaining Schroder’s services before the Feb. 10 moratorium on trading players this season passes at 3 pm ET.

That news is coming from a new report from The Action Network’s Matt Moore, who reports that those two teams both have an unknown offer on the table for the German floor general. Interestingly, Moore not only frames this as a cost-cutting measure (not interesting and commonly reported), but also as often-rumored but yet-to-be-dealt Marcus Smart as another potential route the team could go to get under the tax.

“The other option is the annual Marcus Smart discussion that never leads to anything,” writes the TAN reporter. “They’ve looked at trading Smart a dozen times in recent years and it never materializes.”

A panel of three Athletic analysts rate a pair of Celtics among the NBA’s better gettable trade targets. https://t.co/aBa4qax7u1 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 6, 2022

Given Smart’s play for the Celtics of late, we think this is not the moment for trading the Flower Mound native yet again.

