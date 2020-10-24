Report: Miles Killebrew won’t play in Week 7 due to a personal issue

Multiple sources are reporting Detroit Lions safety/linebacker Miles Killebrew won’t play in Week 7 due to a personal issue. The team is expected to confirm the report later today.

MLive’s Kyle Meinke was the first reporter with the news, but with Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman also echoing the report, it’s safe to claim the reports are accurate. ESPN’s Mike Rothstein is adding that the personal issue is not COVID-19 related, but nothing more beyond that is known at this time.

Killebrew has yet to see a snap on defense in 2020, but he has been involved in all five phases of special teams, logging 112 snaps over four games and earning a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 83.1 for the season — the highest special teams grade on the Lions, save for punter Jack Fox.

His impact will be surely be missed and will put more pressure on the Lions other special teams players, specifically Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Jayron Kearse, C.J. Moore, Jason Cabinda, and Will Harris.

Look for Elijah Lee, who has been a healthy scratch the last two games and has five-phase special teams experience, to potentially be active this week in Killebrew’s stay.