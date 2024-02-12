Report: Mike Zimmer's deal isn't done in Dallas; Cowboys have reached out again to Rex Ryan

In Sunday’s ESPN vs. ESPN reporting battle, it looks like Rex Ryan emerged with the win.

After Adam Schefter said on the Super Bowl edition of NFL Sunday Countdown that the Cowboys will hire Mike Zimmer to serve as the team's defensive coordinator, Ryan said that he believes the deal isn't done — and that Zimmer might not get the job.

Now, Schefter says on Pat McAfee's show that Zimmer’s deal is indeed not done, and that the Cowboys have reached out to Ryan again.

Said Ryan on Sunday, after Schefter's report: “First off, I’m not so sure Zimmer has that job right now. I’m not sure about that. I can honestly say I don’t believe that’s a fact right now.”

Although it should have been handled better by Ryan and by the show's producers, Rex was right. And maybe Rex will indeed be back in the game as defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.