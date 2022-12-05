Report: Mike Zimmer could become Deion Sanders’ DC at Colorado

The college football world was buzzing this weekend when the Colorado Buffaloes hired NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders to be their new head coach and he continues to make waves. One of his hires could be a huge one.

Jonathan Cisowski from 8newsnow.com is reporting that former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer could be Sanders’ new defensive coordinator at Colorado.

Rumors circulating former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer could be joining Deion as defensive coordinator @CUBuffsFootball Zimmer has been working in advisory role with Sanders at JSU #CollegeFootball — Jonathan Cisowski (@cisow77) December 5, 2022

Zimmer has been working with Sanders at Jackson State as an advisor and the two have a tremendous relationship.

Before becoming the head coach of the Vikings, Zimmer made his name as a defensive coordinator and essentially invented the simulated pressure. His creativity with blitzing made him one of the best defensive minds in the National Football League.

The move would also be really smart by Sanders, as he is targeting Kent State head coach Sean Lewis as the offensive coordinator. Having both coordinators with head coaching experience at the power five level or higher is a great benefit for Sanders as he makes the transition to the higher level of football.

Colorado is going to be must-watch football in the coming years with Sanders and Zimmer at the helm.

List

5 stats that show the Vikings defense is better than it seems

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire