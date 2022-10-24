Report: Mike Williams to miss time with high-ankle sprain

Several players left Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers due to injury. With tests in on Monday, one of Los Angeles’ offensive contributors will be sidelined for a bit.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Week Seven loss and will miss some time.

The Chargers do have a Week Eight bye. But a high-ankle sprain can take some time to recover from, particularly with skill players.

Williams was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury on a fourth-down play. He was twisted to the ground as he made a catch that ended up short of the sticks.

Williams caught seven passes for 86 yards with a touchdown on Sunday. He has 37 catches for 495 yards with three TDs on the 2022 season.

The Chargers will play the Falcons on the road in Week Nine.

