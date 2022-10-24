Report: Mike Williams to miss time with high-ankle sprain

Myles Simmons
Several players left Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers due to injury. With tests in on Monday, one of Los Angeles’ offensive contributors will be sidelined for a bit.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Week Seven loss and will miss some time.

The Chargers do have a Week Eight bye. But a high-ankle sprain can take some time to recover from, particularly with skill players.

Williams was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury on a fourth-down play. He was twisted to the ground as he made a catch that ended up short of the sticks.

Williams caught seven passes for 86 yards with a touchdown on Sunday. He has 37 catches for 495 yards with three TDs on the 2022 season.

The Chargers will play the Falcons on the road in Week Nine.

