Report: Mike Tomlin plans to return to Steelers next season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Mike Tomlin plans to return to coach the Pittsburgh Steelers next season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Per the report, Tomlin told Steelers players on Tuesday that suggestions that he was leaving are unfounded and that he plans to address the media later this week.

Speculation has swirled throughout the season that 2023 might be Tomlin's last in Pittsburgh. A 7-7 start on the outside of the playoff race prompted rumors that the Steelers might look to part with Tomlin at the end of the season. When the Steelers won their last three games and made the playoffs, rumors shifted to Tomlin being the one considering ending the long-term relationship.

Speculation reached a peak on Monday after the Steelers lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. In his postgame news conference, Tomlin walked off the podium when a reporter broached the subject of his contract that's set to expire after the 2024 season.

Tomlin turned and walked away as soon as ESPN's Brook Pryor prefaced a question with "Mike, you have a year left on your contract:”

Tomlin end of his presser.... pic.twitter.com/ysKotELlPc — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) January 16, 2024

Tomlin's coached the Steelers for 17 seasons as the NFL's longest-tenured coach. He's never approached a season with a single year remaining on his contract. Multiple reports have suggested that the Steelers want Tomlin to return. Tuesday's report from Garafolo didn't address his contract situation or if Tomlin and the Steelers would work on an extension.