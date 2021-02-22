Report: Mike Tomlin diagnosed with COVID-19

The Steelers have been one of the teams working from their facility early in the offseason, but apparently that has been interrupted.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports head coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now away from the club’s building. Rapoport added that while the Steelers did not confirm Tomlin’s diagnosis, they did say members of the coaching staff and personnel staff were sent home last week after a couple of positives tests.

While any positive is a cause for concern, there won’t be the usual number of league-wide events early in the offseason for in-person attendance.

In a typical year, the NFL scouting combine would be coming up over the next week, but that event has been canceled due to the pandemic. While teams may conduct virtual meetings and calls with players in the upcoming draft class, only three members of each team may attend a school’s Pro Day to get an up-close look at a prospect.

During the season, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski missed the wild-card matchup with the Steelers due to a positive COVID-19 test. Then-Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell did not coach in Week 16 due to being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 test among the coaching staff.

