Report: Mike Pettine to remain Packers defensive coordinator

During a Wednesday press conference, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about defensive coordinator Mike Pettine returning for the 2020 season and said that the team was still working through everything about their coaching staff.

They’ve reportedly worked through the Pettine portion of the coaching staff questions. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Pettine will be back for a third season with the Packers.

Per the report, LaFleur and Pettine met after Wednesday’s press conference and a decision was made to continue the relationship for another season.

LaFleur held onto Pettine after taking the job last year and the unit improved with the help of additions like Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith and Darnell Savage. That group will get to stay in the same system this year, but they’ll need to solve the leaks that sprung in the run defense too often before sealing their fate against the 49ers last Sunday.