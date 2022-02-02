Mike Munchak isn’t expected to remain as offensive line coach of the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.

Munchak has served as the Broncos’ offensive line coach the last three seasons under head coach Vic Fangio.

Via Klis, there is a different is philosophy between Munchak and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Munchak’s preferred approach is gap/man schemes while Hackett favors more zone blocking. Munchak remains under contract with Denver for one more season and could theoretically remain with the team in a different role.

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper could be promoted to the head job. Additionally, San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach Butch Barry is expected to interview for the position.

Barry spent four seasons as an assistant offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-18. He spent one year as offensive line coach at the University of Miami before returning to the NFL with the Green Bay Packers as a senior analyst in 2020. He moved on to join the 49ers coaching staff this season.

Kuper has been the assistant line coach for three years in Denver behind Munchak. He also spent eight years as a player in Denver before retiring after the 2013 season. He joined the Miami Dolphins as a quality control coach in 2016 before being promoted to assistant offensive line coach for two seasons before returning to the Broncos.

Report: Mike Munchak likely out as Broncos OL coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk