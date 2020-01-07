Report: Mike McCarthy wants to keep Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

Yesterday the news on the Cowboys offensive coordinator front was that new head coach Mike McCarthy was “open” to keeping offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Today the interest in keeping Moore sounds a little stronger.

McCarthy wants Moore to stay as offensive coordinator and the question is whether Moore wants to stay in Dallas, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Moore apparently has another opportunity, to become offensive coordinator at the University of Washington. Moore was born and raised in Prosser, Washington, and Moore has a familiarity with new Washington head coach Jimmy Lake and might want a fresh start there.

McCarthy is a head coach with an offensive background, and it’s unclear at this point the extent to which he’d be bringing in a new system, or whether he’d allow Moore to keep the offense mostly in place. But if he wants to keep the old coordinator, that would suggest that he doesn’t think the Cowboys’ offense needs big changes.