Report: Mike McCarthy “open” to keeping offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Mike McCarthy signed a five-year contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. McCarthy could be Jerry Jones’ final hire, considering the team owner is 77.

The Cowboys got a head coach with a Super Bowl ring.

Now, the question becomes: Who does McCarthy hire on his staff?

The Cowboys long have had some assistant coaches stay through coaching changes, so it’s always been thought the same would occur during this coaching change.

While the defensive staff likely turns over, some coaches on the offensive staff could remain in Dallas.

One of those is offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Rapoport reports that “McCarthy likes OC Kellen Moore, I’m told. Nothing more firm than that, but it does seem like McCarthy is more than open to keeping him.”

Moore called plays last season in Dallas, his first year doing so. McCarthy called plays in Green Bay.

So it wouldn’t be surprising if Moore sought a job where he can continue calling plays, assuming McCarthy will call the plays in Dallas. Moore’s name has been floated as a possible candidate for the offensive coordinator job at the University of Washington.