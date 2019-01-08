Report: Mike McCarthy “on hold” with Browns

The Packers have hired Matt LaFleur as Mike McCarthy’s successor in Green Bay and McCarthy’s own bid for a shot at the Browns head coaching job is not developing as initially expected.

McCarthy was first expected to interview in Cleveland last Thursday, but a revised report later in the week suggested that the meeting would take place this week instead. Now it appears that McCarthy’s interview may not happen at all.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that McCarthy or his representatives have spoken to the Browns, but that plans to move forward with a formal interview are “on hold” while the Browns speak to other candidates. Their offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens interviewed for the top job on Monday and the team has spoken to six others over the last week.

McCarthy has interviewed with the Jets and, per Demovsky, is “very much in play” for that opening.