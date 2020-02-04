Report: Mike Groh will be Colts wide receivers coach

Word over the weekend was that Mike Groh will be joining Frank Reich’s coaching staff in Indianapolis and Tuesday brings more detail about what he’ll be doing in Indianapolis.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Groh will be the team’s wide receivers coach. That’s the same job that Groh had when Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2017.

Groh was promoted to replace Reich when Reich took the Colts job, but he was fired after the 2019 season came to a close. The Eagles have not named a replacement at this point.

Kevin Patullo coached the Colts wide receivers last season. Pelissero reports that Patullo will remain on the staff with a new title.

UPDATE 12:41 p.m. ET: Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports that Patullo’s title will be passing game specialist.