Report: Mike Glennon will start at QB for Giants in Week 17

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge refused to name a starting quarterback earlier this week, telling reporters that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm may platoon against the Chicago Bears.

“We’ll prepare both guys, similar to last week. We’ll prepare both guys, both guys will have their share of the load this week in practice as far as sharing some reps. I would expect to see both guys play,” head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Wednesday.

“If that’s what’s best for the team,” Judge said when asked more specifically about switching quarterbacks mid-game. “We’ll see how they practice.”

Although Fromm was open to a quarterback rotation, Glennon was not.

“I think getting into a rhythm would be probably — I’ve never actually had that, but I think it would create a challenge. But if that’s what’s best for the team, that’s what we’ll be ready to do,” Glennon said.

Ultimately, it turned out to be nothing more than another “covert” tactic by Judge to keep his opponents on their heels.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Glennon will start at quarterback and despite speculation, there will be no rotation or platoon.

Mike Glennon will start at QB for the Giants, per sources. It’s his show. There isn’t going to be a timeshare with Jake Fromm. Glennon played for the Bears in 2017. He went 1-3 as a starter. It’s also the last time he won a game as a starter. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 2, 2022

Glennon, who previously played for the Bears, dismissed any notion of a potential “revenge game.”

“I’ve played them before. Really, the past three seasons I’ve played them. This will be my first time returning to Chicago, but I have nothing but great things to say about the Bears organization. I enjoyed my time there,” Glennon said. “It didn’t necessarily work out on the field, but as far as just the people around that organization, the way it’s run from ownership all the way down, I really enjoyed my time. It’ll be fun to go back.”

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts