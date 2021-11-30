Report: Giants QB Daniel Jones expected to miss Sunday's game vs. Dolphins with neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck strain and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Mike Glennon is expected to start in his place, per the report.

Jones suffered the injury early in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered week-to-week moving forward, according to the report. He completed 19-of-30 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers in the 13-7 win.

Daniel Jones is reportedly week-to-week with a neck strain. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jones, 24, has started every game this season for the 4-7 Giants. Glennon's made one appearance in 2021, filling in for a concussed Jones in a 44-20 Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 16-of-25 passes that day for 162 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The eight-year veteran started five games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, completing 62% of his passes for 214.4 yards per game while throwing seven interceptions and five touchdowns.

Despite their 4-7 start, the Giants aren't out of the playoff hunt in an NFC race that would see the 5-6 Washington Football Team qualify for the postseason if they started this week. They'll need their backup quarterback to perform well against a streaking Dolphins team to maintain their slim postseason hopes.

The Dolphins have won four straight games after a 1-7 start and are likewise fighting for their own long-shot playoff hopes. They'll host Sunday's game.