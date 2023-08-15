Report: Mike Gesicki suffered dislocated shoulder, team hoping for Week 1 return

The Patriots may be without one of their key offensive players until the start of the regular season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a dislocated shoulder during Monday's practice. The team is hoping that Gesicki can return for Week One, despite the injury to his AC joint.

Gesicki signed with New England on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million in March. He is expected to form a solid tight end tandem with Hunter Henry to improve a revamped Patriots offense under coordinator Bill O'Brien.

In 2022, Gesicki caught 32 passes for 362 yards with five touchdowns. It was a significant drop off in production from 2021, when Gesicki had 73 catches for 780 yards, though he had only two touchdowns.

Aside from Gesicki and Henry, the Patriots also have Anthony Firkser, Johnny Lumpkin, Matt Sokol, and Scotty Washington at tight end.