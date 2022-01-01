Report: Mike Denbrock and Joe Sloan added to LSU coaching staff

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been busy hiring coaches for his coaching staff. It is being reported Mike Denbrock will be the offensive coordinator, and Joe Sloan will become the quarterback coach. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported the news as of Friday night.

Denbrock ran the Cincinnati Bearcats offense this year; he helped lead them to a College Football Playoff berth. The Bearcats were 13-1 this season, and they averaged 38.8 points per game. Also, Cincinnati averaged 429 yards per game.

Denbrock spent time as wide receiver coach, tight ends coach, associate head coach, and offensive coordinator in his six seasons coaching with Kelly at Notre Dame. He has also spent time at Stanford, Buffalo, and Grand Valley State. DenBrock has 35 years of coaching experience and will bring a lot to the table for LSU’s offense.

For two years, Sloan had been Lousiana Tech’s offensive coordinator and coached the quarterbacks. Sloan has been with Lousiana Tech for nine seasons. In 2020 Sloan coached quarterback Luke Anthony, who became 2020 C-USA Newcomer of the Year. Anthony threw for 1,479 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Lousiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall passed for 1,884 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this past season. Also, Lousiana Tech used quarterbacks Aaron Allen and JD Head, and the two of them combined to throw eight touchdown passes.

The Tigers are bringing a dynamic offensive coordinator in Denbrock; LSU’s offense, if they gel quickly, should have no problem putting up points. Between Denbrock and Sloan, LSU’s offense is in good hands.