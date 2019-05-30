Report: Mike D'Antoni won't be extended entering his final season with Rockets

Mike D'Antoni won't be getting an extension from the Rockets. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Next season could be the end for Mike D’Antoni and the Houston Rockets. D’Antoni reportedly ended talks with the club on a possible extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

That means next year will be D’Antoni’s last season under contract with the team. Unless he changes his mind and decides to return to Houston, D’Antoni will be on the market after the 2019-20 season.

Under the 68-year-old D’Antoni, the Rockets have made the postseason three straight seasons. Despite having James Harden and Chris Paul — among others — the team has failed to make it past the Western Conference finals.

D’Antoni believed that performance put him in line to earn an extension, according to Wojnarowski. The team was willing to discuss a “performance-based extension,” but D’Antoni had no interest in it.

Despite Houston’s success, the team finds itself in a weird place entering the offseason. General manager Daryl Morey will reportedly listen to offers for every player, including Harden and Paul. It’s unlikely, however, that Harden gets moved.

With Harden, the Rockets have made the playoffs in seven straight seasons. At this point, a championship might be necessary for D’Antoni and the Rockets to come together on a long-term deal.

