Report: Mike D’Antoni to leave Steve Nash’s Nets staff

Mike D’Antoni will not be back as an assistant coach on Steve Nash’s staff in Brooklyn.

In an unexpected announcement, he has decided to step away at age 70 to look for head coaching jobs, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni is stepping away from a full-time coaching role on Steve Nash’s staff, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni is expected to pursue head coaching jobs again in the future. He was a finalist for the Portland opening this year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 28, 2021

There was no other reason given for why D’Antoni has chosen to step away. He was brought in as a veteran and experienced voice on the bench next to rookie coach Steve Nash in Brooklyn last season.

This is the second assistant coach the Nets have lost this offseason. Boston hired Ime Udoka to be its new head coach; he had been the Nets “defensive coordinator” last season. Brooklyn hired experienced assistant coach David Vanterpool to replace Udoka.

