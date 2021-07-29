Report: Mike D’Antoni to leave Steve Nash’s Nets staff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mike D’Antoni will not be back as an assistant coach on Steve Nash’s staff in Brooklyn.

In an unexpected announcement, he has decided to step away at age 70 to look for head coaching jobs, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There was no other reason given for why D’Antoni has chosen to step away. He was brought in as a veteran and experienced voice on the bench next to rookie coach Steve Nash in Brooklyn last season.

This is the second assistant coach the Nets have lost this offseason. Boston hired Ime Udoka to be its new head coach; he had been the Nets “defensive coordinator” last season. Brooklyn hired experienced assistant coach David Vanterpool to replace Udoka.

Here is the latest on the Nets

France goes on 16-2 run to close game, hands USA first Olympic loss since... Kevin Durant: Bucks ‘forming somewhat of a dynasty’ LeBron, NBA players react to Antetokounmpo, Bucks winning ring

Report: Mike D’Antoni to leave Steve Nash’s Nets staff originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories