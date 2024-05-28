Mike Clevinger to IL with elbow soreness, Triple-A pitcher recalled to replace him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox will be without starting pitcher Mike Clevinger for some time. The White Sox scratched Clevinger from his start against the Blue Jays on Tuesday and placed him on the injured list. The team recalled Jake Woodford from Triple-A Charlotte to take Clevinger's spot in the rotation. In addition, the team designated Sammy Peralta for assignment.

The White Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year deal back in April and he’s made four starts with the team since. Clevinger has largely struggled this year, with a 6.75 ERA, 1.938 WHIP, 15 strikeouts and nine walks.

Woodford is now set to make his White Sox debut on Tuesday night. He spent the last four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and signed a minor league contract with the White Sox back in January. Woodford has appeared in 80 games with 18 starts. Over his career, Woodford has a 4.29 ERA with a 1.370 WHIP.

After all the moves, the White Sox roster remains at 40 players.

