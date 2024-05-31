Report: Mike Brown offered 3 yrs, $21 mil

(KTXL) – It has been reported for several weeks that the reason why Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings have not yet agreed on a contract extension is because Brown is supposedly holding out for $10 million per year.

According to The Athletic on Thursday, he has been offered $7 million per year.

It is being called a “competitive” offer: a three-year extension for $21 million, with bonuses that can take the compensation up to $27 million.

FOX40’s Sean Cunningham has learned that the Kings’ offer is believed to be comparable to the offer Jason Kidd just received from the Dallas Mavericks.

Download the FOX40 App

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.