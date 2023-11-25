Report: Michigan State relieves assistant football coaches of their duties

Michigan State’s 2023 football season ended last night inside of Ford Field with a historically horrific offensive performance against Penn State, losing 42-0. Now, with the season over, Athletic Director Alan Haller has made the decision to remove the rest of the Spartans coaching staff.

According to a report from Detroit Free Press reporter Chris Solari, all assistant coaches have been relieved of their duties with the university.

Multiple sources confirm MSU football's current coaching staff has been relieved of its duties by athletic director Alan Haller. Sounds like more info could be coming later today regarding the search for a new head coach. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 25, 2023

One would assume the next Michigan State head coach will assess the staff and bring back who they see fit.

