Report: Michigan State’s Malik Hall to have predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Michigan State forward Malik Hall. He has a predraft workout scheduled with the Thunder, per Spartans reporter Madeline Kenney.

Malik Hall has participated in eight pre-draft workouts, including one today with the Warriors. He has several more on tap at Phoenix and Oklahoma City. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) June 18, 2024

The 23-year-old played five college seasons from 2019-24 at Michigan State. He was a bench player his first four seasons before he became a starter last year.

In 35 games last season, Hall averaged 12.7 points on 52.5% shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 32.8% from 3 on 1.7 attempts. At 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, he has solid size for a forward.

Hall is a potential undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

