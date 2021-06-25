Report: Michigan State hires Detroit Cass Tech’s Thomas Wilcher as analyst

Michigan State has reportedly hired one of Michigan’s most successful high school football coaches — Thomas Wilcher of Detroit Cass Tech.

Mick McCabe of The Detroit Free Press is reporting that the Spartans have come to terms with Wilcher to have him join Michigan State’s football staff as an analyst. The school has yet to confirm these reports as of Friday afternoon.

Wilcher has been the head coach at Cass Tech for 23 seasons and has won three state championships. He has a record of 190-70 at Cass Tech, and considered one of the best high school coaches in the state.

