Report: Michigan State football tabs Marco Coleman as new DL coach

Michigan State and former MSU defensive line coach Ron Burton mutually agreed to part ways earlier this offseason, leaving a vacancy on the Michigan State coaching staff. That vacancy has reportedly been filled by Marco Coleman, who will take over as the Spartans new defensive line coach.

Michigan State has officially signed former Georgia Tech Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers Coach Marco Coleman as their new Defensive Line Coach. The deal is expected to be announced tomorrow — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) February 3, 2022

Coleman is a native of Dayton, Ohio, and played his college football at Georgia Tech. After a successful college career, Coleman would get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft before going on to have a successful 14-year career in the league. His NFL career totaled him 520 tackles, 65.5 sacks and 18 forced fumbles.

Following his playing career, Coleman has taken up a strong interest in coaching and has built up a solid resume to bring to East Lansing with him. In 2018, Coleman served as the assistant defensive line coach with the Oakland Raiders. After that, Coleman would go home to his alma mater and spent the past 3 seasons at Georgia Tech as the outside linebackers and defensive ends coach.

Mel Tucker made the move to pry Coleman away from his alma mater and come to East Lansing as their new DL coach.

