Report: Michigan State football, Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith at ‘the five-yard line’ in regards to deal

It seems that the velocity keeps increasing in terms of a deal between Michigan State football and Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

It was reported last night by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic that the Spartans had identified the 2022 Pac-12 Coach of the Year as their top target to be their next head coach, and now, on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that the deal is at ‘the five-yard line.’

According to Rittenberg, some additional meetings will still need to take place between the two parties later today, but at this point, it seems like Smith will become the next coach at MSU.

Michigan State and Jonathan Smith are at “the 5-yard line,” a source said, but still some meetings later today before anything is finalized with the Oregon State coach. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 25, 2023

