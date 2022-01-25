Report: Michigan State football OL coach Chris Kapilovic gets extension and raise
- Chris KapilovicAmerican football coach and former player
According to Matt Wenzel of Mlive.com, Michigan State football offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is in line for a nice raise.
Wenzel reported on Tuesday that Kapilovic has received a two-year extension that will run through March 2024 that will increase his salary to $1 million per year. According to Wenzel, the deal was signed on Dec. 29 by Kapilovic, the day before the Peach Bowl. It was counter-signed by MSU athletic director Alan Haller on Jan. 10.
Kapilovic’s first contract was for $700,000 per year so this is a substantial upgrade for him.
