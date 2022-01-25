Report: Michigan State football OL coach Chris Kapilovic gets extension and raise

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
According to Matt Wenzel of Mlive.com, Michigan State football offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is in line for a nice raise.

Wenzel reported on Tuesday that Kapilovic has received a two-year extension that will run through March 2024 that will increase his salary to $1 million per year. According to Wenzel, the deal was signed on Dec. 29 by Kapilovic, the day before the Peach Bowl. It was counter-signed by MSU athletic director Alan Haller on Jan. 10.

Kapilovic’s first contract was for $700,000 per year so this is a substantial upgrade for him.

