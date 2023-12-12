Report: Michigan State football OL Kris Phillips to withdraw from portal

Offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, or known by his nickname ‘Big Dooley’, entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal last week, but now, it appears that the Spartans will not be losing their offensive lineman.

Phillips is a massive offensive lineman, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 315 pounds. Sources tell Spartans Wire that Phillips was progressing very nicely through his redshirt freshman season.

247Sports reporter Corey Robinson has now reported that Phillips will be withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal.

Kris Phillips tells me that he will be withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and remaining at Michigan State https://t.co/TDFZ0dfHw0 — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) December 12, 2023

