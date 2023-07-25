REPORT: Michigan State football to host Northwestern transfer 4-star LB Nigel Glover

The dust continues to settle following the massive hazing scandal at Northwestern that resulted in the firing of head football coach Pat Fitzgerald.

One of the biggest dominoes to fall surrounding the controversy will be the future of Northwestern star recruit Nigel Glover. The 4-star safety and linebacker hybrid was set to join Northwestern as the crown jewel of their 2023 recruiting class, but entered the NCAA transfer portal following the scandal.

It was reported by On3 and 247Sports this week that Glover will visit Michigan State football, along with many others, as he looks to find a new home for the fall.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire