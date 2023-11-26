Report: Michigan State football hiring former Oregon State Strength and Conditioning coach

The exodus of Oregon State staff members to East Lansing continues, as new Michigan State football Jonathan Smith hires another of his staff members to his new program at MSU.

On Sunday afternoon, it was reported by Justin Thind of 247 Sports that Smith is hiring his former Strength and Conditioning coach Mike McDonald.

READ: EVERY NEW MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL STAFF MEMBER HIRED BY JONATHAN SMITH

SOURCES: Jonathan Smith will hire former #OregonState strength & conditioning coach Mike McDonald for the same role at Michigan State. We’re also hearing that former OSU chief of staff Dan Van De Riet (@DVDizzle) will come to MSU after 20 years at OSU.https://t.co/nfvhnJ756v pic.twitter.com/wJhQLXXtmp — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) November 26, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire