Report: Michigan State football hiring former Oregon State Strength and Conditioning coach

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

The exodus of Oregon State staff members to East Lansing continues, as new Michigan State football Jonathan Smith hires another of his staff members to his new program at MSU.

On Sunday afternoon, it was reported by Justin Thind of 247 Sports that Smith is hiring his former Strength and Conditioning coach Mike McDonald.

