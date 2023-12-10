Report: Michigan State football hires Minnesota DC Joe Rossi as defensive coordinator

The final pieces of head coach Jonathan Smith's coaching staff for Michigan State football are coming together.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday Michigan State is expected to hire Minnesota defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi to the same position with the Spartans.

Sources: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is expected to become the next defensive coordinator at Michigan State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2023

Rossi has been with Minnesota since 2017 and took over as defensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season. Since taking over, Minnesota has been ranked in the top 10 in total defense three times and has produced numerous draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.

In his first full season as defensive coordinator in 2019, Minnesota finished ninth in the country in total defense (306.6 yards allowed per game) and tied for 37th in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game).

New Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith arrives in Lansing on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

MEET THE STAFF: Jonathan Smith's staff is starting to come together at Michigan State. Here's what we know

Minnesota's defense was ranked in the top 10 in both yards and scoring in 2021 and 2022 under Rossi. In 2021, they ranked sixth in the country in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game) and third in total defense (279 yards allowed per game). The following year, Minnesota ranked fourth in scoring defense (13.8 points allowed per game) and ninth in total defense (294.7 yards allowed per game). The numbers were not as strong in 2023, with the Gophers finishing 71st in scoring (26.9 points allowed per game) and 60th in total defense (373.8 yards allowed per game).

Since he took over the defense, Minnesota has sent 10 defenders to the NFL through the draft. The list of players includes Pro Bowl and former All-American safety Antoine Winfield Jr., defensive end Boye Mafe and defensive backs Jordan Howden and Terell Smith in the 2023 draft.

Rossi was a 2021 nominee for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's top assistant.

TRANSFER PORTAL LIST IS GETTING LONG: Michigan State's Maliq Carr, Charles Brantley among 7 new players to enter transfer portal

Prior to working at Minnesota, Rossi worked at Rutgers from 2012-15. He was the team's special teams coordinator in 2012-13 before moving to defensive coordinator in 2014-15.

Rossi started his career at Division III Thiel College (Pa.) as a graduate assistant in 2001. In 2003, he was promoted to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, which he held until 2006. He received a promotion up to the FCS level as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach for the University of Maine in 2007. He moved to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2009 and held the position through 2011 until he moved to the Big Ten.

Rossi is one of the final pieces to Michigan State's new coaching staff. Smith brought most of his assistants with him from Oregon State as the first hires to the staff. He has now hired seven on-field assistants, meaning he can hire three more to reach the 10 allowed on staff.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Report: Michigan State to hire Minnesota's Joe Rossi as DC