Report: Michigan State football hires new Director of Recruiting Operations

Michigan State has added a new member to its support staff, adding Tyler Johnson as the new director of recruiting operations. She will join alongside Jenna Learn to provide recruits with an outstanding experience, working under new executive director of player personnel Mark Diethorn.

Johnson’s two previous stops came at Texas and Jacksonville State.

NEWS: #MichiganState has hired Tyler Johnson as the Director of Recruiting Operations, sources tell @C_Robinson247. The former Texas staffer & Jacksonville State director will team up with Jenna Learn (Director of On-Campus Recruiting). Nice duo for MSU.https://t.co/QLZ5T22EWp pic.twitter.com/PE4QoeCZ5V — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) June 26, 2023

