Report: Michigan State football hires new Director of Recruiting Operations

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State has added a new member to its support staff, adding Tyler Johnson as the new director of recruiting operations. She will join alongside Jenna Learn to provide recruits with an outstanding experience, working under new executive director of player personnel Mark Diethorn.

Johnson’s two previous stops came at Texas and Jacksonville State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

