Report: Michigan State football freshman QB Sam Leavitt expected to enter NCAA transfer portal

I have heard a lot of different things regarding Michigan State football freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt today, but at least for now, 247Sports is reporting that they expect him to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Leavitt was a huge recruiting win for MSU, and the former 4-star recruit showed some skills in limited snaps this season. With a new coach, Leavitt may want to see what is out there for him, but I would expect that MSU will still have a chance to bring him back.

MSU fans can expect a lot of players to enter the portal to at least see what’s out there and review their options. It doesn’t mean they are gone for good, and is just a wise move for them to at least get feedback in the portal.

Michigan State four-star freshman QB Sam Leavitt is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247sportshttps://t.co/vptFrVyOZJ pic.twitter.com/IOoT70H9Y2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 27, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire