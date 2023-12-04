Report: Michigan State football favored to land former Oregon State 4-star QB Aidan Chiles

The NCAA transfer portal is now officially open for non-graduate transfer players, and Michigan State fans got some good news when Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles formerly entered the portal.

Following Chiles’ entry to the portal, SpartansWire was able to learn that Chiles is on the ‘one-yard line’ to land at MSU with his old coach Jonathan Smith. That was quickly confirmed in a 247Sports report.

Chiles is the No. 2 ranked transfer in the entire 2024 transfer portal class and would be a tremendous start for Smith as he puts his stamp on this roster.

Big news for Michigan State fans to keep an eye on via @RivalsDylanCC, #OregonState freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles has entered the transfer portal.https://t.co/xt7FYDGdw8 — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) December 4, 2023

