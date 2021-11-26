REPORT: Michigan State football could be missing up to 20 players against Penn State
Michigan State football is looking to keep their home winning streak alive tomorrow against Penn State, but they will reportedly be facing a huge uphill battle. Brett McMurphy reported on Friday that the Spartans could be missing up to 20 players against Penn State due to injuries and a flu bug that has hit the program.
According to McMurphy, that includes 6 to 8 starters.
Not a great sign heading into a huge game to close out the regular season.
Michigan State has been hit by flu bug & rash of injuries & may be w/out up to 20 players, including possibly 6-8 starters against Penn State Saturday, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2021
