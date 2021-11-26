  • Oops!
REPORT: Michigan State football could be missing up to 20 players against Penn State

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Michigan State football is looking to keep their home winning streak alive tomorrow against Penn State, but they will reportedly be facing a huge uphill battle. Brett McMurphy reported on Friday that the Spartans could be missing up to 20 players against Penn State due to injuries and a flu bug that has hit the program.

According to McMurphy, that includes 6 to 8 starters.

Not a great sign heading into a huge game to close out the regular season.

