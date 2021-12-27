Report: Michigan State football closing in on new RBs coach

The Michigan State football program lost its beloved running backs coach William Peagler this past week to the University of Florida. Mel Tucker has taken little time to close in on who he wants to replace Peagler. The Spartans are expected to bring back former offensive assistant Effrem Reed to fill the void.

Reed has spent the last two seasons as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach with Michigan State but took a job with Georgia Southern as their running backs coach earlier this month.

Sources: Michigan State has targeted Georgia Southern RB coach Effrem Reed for its open RB job. There’s details still to be worked out, but he’s expected to return East Lansing. He’s a former MSU analyst hired by GSU earlier in December. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2021

Reed will be returning to East Lansing, already knowing the vision the coaching staff has, and what is expected of him as an assistant coach.

Reed played his college football as a running back at Louisiana under Jay Johnson, who was the offensive coordinator of Louisiana at the time, from 2012 to 2015. In his coaching career, Reed has spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Louisiana and two seasons as an offensive analyst at Michigan State.

