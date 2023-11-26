Report: Michigan State football 4-star WR Nick Marsh appears to be ‘locked in’

Michigan State landed a home run commitment, not once, but twice earning the pledge from River Rouge (MI) wide receiver Nick Marsh. Marsh is the highest rated recruit in the MSU recruiting class, ranking as a high 4-star at No. 109 in the nation according to 247Sports.

247Sports reporter Corey Robinson spoke to Marsh, and his mom, and is reporting that it appears that Marsh is locked in with Michigan State, liking the hire of Jonathan Smith regardless if WR coach Courtney Hawkins is retained or not:

2024 four-star WR Nick Marsh remains solidly committed to #MichiganState after the Jonathan Smith hire. He tells @C_Robinson247: “It's been a long road but I honestly feel like this is a great start… I think J Smith was a great hire.” Much more (VIP): https://t.co/PlEIZczjXB — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire